Warner Media-Discovery Merger Expected to Happen in First Half of 2022

Back in May came the news that AT&T was taking WarnerMedia and splitting it off into a brand new media conglomerate that will merge WB and Discovery, with the new entity seemingly called Warner Bros. Discovery. Speaking at a conference today, representatives for both companies revealed that the regulatory processes to have the merger approved are ongoing and they see no reason for it to be stalled (unlike the planned acquisition of MGM by Amazon which reportedly faces more scrutiny). Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels and AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches opened up about it, predicting that the process could be done and the new company revealed to the world in the first half of next year.