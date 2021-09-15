DC's Stargirl: Nick Tarabay Compares Eclipso to Thanos

After five episodes of a terrifying slow burn, Eclipso made his in-the-flesh debut in this week's episode of DC's Stargirl, "Summer School: Chapter Six". It's a development that will certainly increase the danger faced by the Justice Society of America and indeed everyone in Blue Valley. After all, fans have seen what Eclipso can do when contained by the Black Diamond so it isn't hard to imagine that free of that constraint he will be much more frightening. But while the heroes of the show and indeed fans alike may see Eclipso as a villain, the actor bringing him to life, Nick Tarabay, doesn't quite see it that way. Tarabay tells ComicBook.com that he doesn't judge his characters and, in some ways, Eclipso is much like Marvel's Thanos in that he sees his actions as having an important, utilitarian purpose.