NVIDIA Confirms GeForce NOW Leak Is Real But List Includes "Speculative Titles"

Yesterday, a NVIDIA GeForce NOW list of unannounced games leaked online, possibly spoiling a very large number of titles. Since the list's debut, gamers have been debating its authenticity, and now NVIDIA has weighed in on the situation. In a statement provided to Wccftech, the company stated that some of the games are in development, though some are "speculative," meaning that some of the games listed might not actually be in development. That answer will no doubt lead to continued speculation from fans, particularly as games on the list are announced in the coming weeks and months.