‘Telling a People’s Story’ exhibit continues through Sept. 26 at Rocky River Public Library: West Shore Chatter

By Carol Kovach, special to cleveland.com
 5 days ago
The special event is a highlight in RRPL’s National Library Card Sign-Up Month celebration. It is the first major museum exhibition devoted to the art found within the pages of African American children’s picture books. The exhibition emphasizes the strength of the illustrations as visual narrative representations of the African American experience. Exhibit organizers said it celebrates the complex and diverse African American experience through a lens intended for children and young readers. It has something for all viewers through the representation of familiar and lesser-known people and the contributions of African Americans to an American identity.

