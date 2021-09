Brunswick Hills Police and Ohio State Patrol troopers were involved in a multi-jurisdictional pursuit at 2:46 a.m. Aug. 22. Police were able to end the pursuit by placing “stop sticks” on Boston and Prospect roads. The driver came to a stop on James Way, reportedly dragging the stop sticks, which are designed to flatten a vehicle’s tires to end a pursuit. The driver was turned over to the OSP following the stop.

BRUNSWICK HILLS TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO