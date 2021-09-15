Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware; Randolph The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Delaware County in east central Indiana Northern Randolph County in east central Indiana * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 1005 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Muncie, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Eaton around 1010 PM EDT. Albany around 1025 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Parker City and Farmland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH