Fire Up Those Engines! Monster Jam Returns to San Diego After 2 Year Hiatus

NBC San Diego
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most action-packed motorsports event for families is returning to San Diego for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Petco Park Jan. 15 and Jan 16, 2022. This much-anticipated event will welcome back fans after a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class...

www.nbcsandiego.com

theresandiego.com

