Fire Up Those Engines! Monster Jam Returns to San Diego After 2 Year Hiatus

After more than 12 years in business, True North Tavern in San Diego's North Park has been sold by longtime owner the Verant Group. True North Tavern was opened in February 2009 by San Diego-based Verant Group, which owns several area bars & restaurants, including Tavern in Pacific Beach, Sandbar Sports Grill in Mission Beach, Barleymash in the Gaslamp Quarter, The Smoking Gun in downtown San Diego, Mavericks Beach Club in Pacific Beach, and two locations of Spill The Beans coffee bar and bagel shop. This summer, True North Tavern was purchase by Diah Asker and Ray Ibrahim, who also have ownership interests in Junction 52 Bar & Grill and Junction Bar & Grill locations in El Cajon and Scripps Ranch. The Junction Bar team also recently purchased Jimmy's Restaurant in Santee and have another outpost in the works for 801 Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO