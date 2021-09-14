CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County Council scuttles proposed mask ordinance

By Christen Smith
KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Local officials in Allegheny County squashed a new indoor mask ordinance on Tuesday after skipping the traditional vetting process and jumping right to a final vote. Councilwomen Bethany Hallam and Olivia Bennett sponsored the proposal, which would have required masks indoors and for outdoor gatherings with...

www.kpvi.com

Tom Wolf
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Council Approves Emergency Security Deposit Relief Act, Awaits Mayor Signature

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council approved the Emergency Security Deposit Relief Act Monday. It now awaits the signature of Mayor Brandon Scott. The Emergency Security Relief Act was established for the Emergency Security Deposit Voucher Program — which will provide each family with a security deposit for certain funding under the act. City Council President Nick Mosby released a statement following the approval: “We know the ability to afford quality housing has only gotten more difficult during these long pandemic months. The Council’s action tonight is meant to ease the stress by providing renters in our city up to $2,000 toward...
BALTIMORE, MD
WNEM

Alma city commissioners face backlash, potential recall

Community activists are fighting back as Alma city commissioners face a potential recall. Three petitions were filed Sept. 15 to recall three commissioners, the day after they approved plans for the former Warwick Living Center to be converted into a refugee center. "They went against the planning commission’s request to...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill would provide grants to help Pennsylvania municipalities reduce blight

(The Center Square) – To provide municipalities with the resources to reduce blight, Pennsylvania state Rep. Bob Merski, D-Erie, has introduced a bill that would create a grant program to fund new property maintenance code enforcement. House Bill 1827, referred to the House Urban Affairs Committee, would give local governments...
POLITICS
Stillwater News-Press

Stillwater City Council talks mask ordinance language, keeps it 'in their pocket'

The Stillwater City Council talked about a potential mask ordinance but didn’t go beyond that. After hearing from a handful of residents, most of whom opposed the idea of requiring masks, the councilors talked about the current situation regarding local COVID-19 cases and talked about what a mask requirement might accomplish.
STILLWATER, OK
WREG

Memphis City Council discusses pipeline ordinances

The ball is in the Memphis City Council’s court when it comes to restricting where oil pipelines can be built. Last week, the Shelby County Commission signed off on the ordinance. This morning, we’re looking ahead to tomorrow’s city council agenda. And to do that, we were live with Council...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board Votes To End Training By Contractor Hired To Train Corrections Officers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Controversy is brewing over a prison contractor hired to train corrections officers at the Allegheny County Jail. The Jail Oversight Board gathered Monday for a special meeting and voted 4-3, with one person abstaining, in a motion to end the C-SAU training led by Joseph Garcia. Board members told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller ahead of Monday’s vote that Garcia would not disclose information about his alleged prior military background or any alleged criminal background. They also claimed they had not received any of his references from any previous employers. Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner called that unacceptable, saying the company’s...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
