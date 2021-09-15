CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Airbnb is renting out a Winnie the Pooh house

By Christian Saclao
geekspin
geekspin
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Winnie the Pooh-inspired house will be available to book on Airbnb this month, as part of the celebration for the Disney character’s 95th anniversary. Called the Bearbnb, the house is situated in Ashdown Forest in East Sussex, England, and is inspired by A.A. Milne’s original tales in the Hundred Acre Wood. With two separate stays available, the Bearbnb sleeps up to four guests at a time, giving Winnie the Pooh fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in the iconic world of Pooh and Friends.

geekspin.co

Comments / 4

Related
Fox News

You can stay in Winnie the Pooh's treehouse in the Hundred Acre Wood

Winnie the Pooh fans can now book a stay at the honey-loving bear’s home in the forest, which inspired the fictional land of the Hundred Acre Wood. The Airbnb listing, "A house fit for Disney’s Winnie the Pooh," boasts a guided tour through the original Hundred Acre Wood. The tiny home is located in Nutley, England, United Kingdom.
MOVIES
New York Post

Winnie-the-Pooh’s UK cottage is available for rental via ‘Bearbnb’

Are you rumbly in your tumbly? Because Pooh’s place is stocked with “hunny.”. Winnie-the-Pooh is offering his tree-hollow cottage to guests via Airbnb for two one-night stays only. “I brought Pooh’s house to life taking inspiration from the original decorations of E.H. Shepard,” wrote host Kim Raymond, a Walt Disney...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renting#Ashdown Forest#The Hundred Acre Wood#British
insideedition.com

Winnie the Pooh Fans Can Now Rent His Home in the Hundred Acre Woods

Anyone who’s ever wanted to stay in the Hundred Acre Wood now can. There is now a Winnie the Pooh-inspired house available to book on Airbnb as part of Disney’s 95th-anniversary celebration of the loveable children’s character. The “bear bnb,” as the company refers to it, is in East Sussex...
MOVIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

The Nine Perfect Strangers house is available to rent on Airbnb (brb, packing our bags)

Amazon Prime's TV adaptation of Nine Perfect Strangers is based on The New York Times best-selling book by author Liane Moriarty, which takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation. While the adaption itself has been met with mixed reviews, there's one thing we can all agree on: Tranquillum House is absolutely stunning.
LIFESTYLE
Design Taxi

Airbnb Debuts Disney’s Winnie-The-Pooh ‘Bearbnb’ From Real Hundred Acre Wood

If you thought fairytales aren’t real life, you’d be hard-pressed not to take a gander at this dreamy Winnie-the-Pooh house, recently listed by Airbnb as part of Disney’s 95th-anniversary celebrations for the character. The all-new ‘Bearbnb’, as it is endearingly called by Airbnb, is located right smack in the Ashdown...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Mental_Floss

Add This Winnie the Pooh-Themed Tree House to Your Travel Bucket List

The Hundred Acre Wood is a top fictional travel destination for many people who grew up reading or watching Winnie the Pooh. You can't visit the storybook forest in real life, but Airbnb offers the next best thing. As Thrillist reports, a tree house modeled after Winnie the Pooh's home is now available through the vacation rental site.
TRAVEL
theweekendjaunts.com

Rockefeller Productions Announces Safety Protocols for Disney’s Winnie the Pooh

Rockefeller Productions recently announced its safety protocols for their highly anticipated new musical, Disney Winnie The Pooh, beginning performances on October 21, 2021, at Theatre Row. In line with current CDC and industry safety standards, all patrons will be required to wear a mask inside the theatre, and every person...
MOVIES
Calhoun County Journal

CAST Kidz Presents Disney’s Winnie the Pooh Kids in Alexandria

Friday, September 10, 2021 7:30 pm – 8:15 pm Event by CAST Theatre Held at Life Central Amp Ticketswww.castalabama.com/buy-tickets Public Event Welcome to the Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh is once again in search of honey. Along the way, he meets his pals, Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Owl, but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured […]
MOVIES
New York Post

Housekeeping’s helpers: These neat freaks clean their own hotel rooms

While most hotel guests rely on housekeeping to clean the messes they leave behind in their rented rooms, some conscientious travelers are now strapping on an apron and playing maid. Last week, UK resident Darren Dowling posted an image to Facebook showing his hotel room etiquette, and it went viral....
LIFESTYLE
987thebull.com

Chip And Joanna Gaines’ Newest Home Is Available To Rent On Airbnb

Chip and Joanna Gaines have put their latest Magnolia home, Hillcrest Cottage, for rent on Airbnb. It’s in Waco, Texas on the grounds of the Hillcrest Estate property and is described as a “charming” one bed, one bath home was once a carriage house for Hillcrest Estate. There’s also an office nook and a private patio.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Never Wear This One Thing on a Plane, Flight Attendant Warns

Deciding what to wear on the airplane is a decision you'll have to live with for hours. Finding the sweet spot between being comfortable but not looking like you're wearing pajamas when you check in to your hotel can be a challenge. There's also the additional conundrum of finding a way to dress appropriately for the weather at the location you're taking off from, while also being dressed comfortably for the temperature at the place you're flying into. But if you've got one last summer vacation coming up, there's one thing you should absolutely not wear. A flight attendant recently urged passengers to avoid wearing one particular article of clothing on a plane. Read on to find out what it is.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

The No. 1 Sign You Have Black Widows in Your Home, Experts Warn

It's not uncommon to see a spider in your home, and most of the time, they're harmless. But in the U.S., there are a few dangerous spiders you'll want to keep an eye out for, including the dreaded black widow. One bite from this venomous spider can result in swollen eyelids, difficulty breathing, tremors, and in some cases, even death. But like most spiders, black widows are tiny—maxing out at 13 millimeters long—so it's not necessarily easy to know if you have one taking up residence in your home. Fortunately, experts say black widow spiders can be recognized by one clear clue that they tend to leave around your house. Read on to find out what they say is the tell-tale sign you have a black widow.
ANIMALS
geekspin

geekspin

New York City, NY
963
Followers
1K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

Technology, trends and entertainment for geeks.

 https://geekspin.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy