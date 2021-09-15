Airbnb is renting out a Winnie the Pooh house
A Winnie the Pooh-inspired house will be available to book on Airbnb this month, as part of the celebration for the Disney character’s 95th anniversary. Called the Bearbnb, the house is situated in Ashdown Forest in East Sussex, England, and is inspired by A.A. Milne’s original tales in the Hundred Acre Wood. With two separate stays available, the Bearbnb sleeps up to four guests at a time, giving Winnie the Pooh fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in the iconic world of Pooh and Friends.geekspin.co
