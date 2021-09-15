CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, NY

College roundup: Marshall paces SUNY Canton to golf invitiational victory

By Times Staff Report
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 5 days ago
SUNY Canton

CANTON — Josh Marshall shot a 2-under-par 70 to lead the SUNY Canton men’s golf team to a win at their own invitational Tuesday at the Patridge Run Golf Course.

SUNY Canton finished with 300 strokes. Clarkson was second with 322.

SUNY Canton’s Adam Szlamcynski, Jake Hess, Brett Bannister and Clarkson’s Casey Ditzel tied for second at 76 strokes.

n Nolan Murphy and Tyler Brennan each made two saves as the Russell Sage men’s soccer team shut out SUNY Canton 2-0 in a nonconference game in Canton. Russell Sage (3-1-1) scored its first goal on an own goal in the 32nd minute and Allan Gonzalez added another goal in the 39th minute. SUNY Canton fell to 1-3.

n Kaela Mochak scored in the 82nd minute to send host Utica to a 1-0 win over SUNY Potsdam (4-2) in a nonconference game.

Courtney Connolly made three saves for Utica (3-1).

