Tennessee State

Paul Finebaum discusses Tennessee bowl hopes for 2021 season

By Sydney Hunte
saturdaydownsouth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan Josh Heupel get Tennessee bowling in his first year in Knoxville?. The Volunteers were invited to 2 bowls during the Jeremy Pruitt era. In 2019, following a 7-5 season, they landed in the Gator Bowl, beating Indiana. Despite a 3-7 mark in 2020, they were invited to the Liberty Bowl as the 6-win mark was put on hold due to the pandemic. However, because of a number of COVID-19 cases within the program, they were forced to withdraw.

