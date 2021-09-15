Paul Finebaum discusses Tennessee bowl hopes for 2021 season

Can Josh Heupel get Tennessee bowling in his first year in Knoxville?. The Volunteers were invited to 2 bowls during the Jeremy Pruitt era. In 2019, following a 7-5 season, they landed in the Gator Bowl, beating Indiana. Despite a 3-7 mark in 2020, they were invited to the Liberty Bowl as the 6-win mark was put on hold due to the pandemic. However, because of a number of COVID-19 cases within the program, they were forced to withdraw.