Pair of former Auburn players signed to NFL rosters on Tuesday

Two former Auburn teammates were signed to NFL rosters on Tuesday, one to the New Orleans Saints and the other to the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. Montravius Adams had signed with the Saints on Sept. 6 only to see his contract terminated on Sept. 11. He was then signed to their active roster on Tuesday. A former 3rd-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2017, he spent 4 seasons with the organization before signing with, and then being released by, the New England Patriots in the 2021 offseason.