Two children, baby in car during fatal shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 35-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Crane Way in Del Rio, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said a woman called 9-1-1 and said that her husband, Joseph Maxwell Carter, had been shot by their neighbor while he was in his car, according to a release. Three children were also involved in the shooting, but were not harmed, the release said. Two children, a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old ran from the car while a 10-month-old remained in the car during the incident.