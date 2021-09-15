Days Streak Setting

Recently got an inexpensive Blackview wrist tracker as a toe in the water, finding it useful and accurate for some things, not others. BP seems way off, especially (low) diastolic. I plan to wear it to a medical appointment for a same-time comparison - frankly I think all these quasi-medical trackers ought to be certified by an independent lab rather than "trusting" manufacturer's claims - I haven't seen any product review or service comparing them for basic accuracy. (Same applies to SP02 readings on the devices, that have become important early-warning detectors for serious, versus ho hum, COVID-19 cases.) So far, nothing about these watches would motivate sacrificing the price of a bottle of good Scotch.

1 DAY AGO