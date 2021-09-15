Days Streak Setting

I've search and I can't find where I can turn this off. For me, I don't need to know how many days in a row that I have logged in. We should have the option to turn it off. I do understand that many love this feature but if I miss a day, and I usually do, it goes back to one. So for me it should be optional.
Hmmm I Dont have premium but I dont know why you wouldnt be able to. I cant imagine them removing a pretty simple feature like that for premium, thats available for basic users. @MargaretYakoda and @springlering62 are usually online this time of morning i think. they might be able to...
Whether it is the director Márta Mészáros or the artist Jackson Pollock, those in creative careers often experience a particular burst of success. Now researchers have used artificial intelligence to reveal such “hot streaks” are commonly preceded by an experimental phase followed by a focus on one particular approach once the winning period has begun.
You don't have to run if you don't want to or it's hard. Walking is perfectly fine. If you do want to run, you can use a program like Couch to 5k to gradually build up your running stamina. First: Get a full OK from your doctor. Second: Two or...
This is my first ever MFP post! I've been consistently using the site for a little over a year now and admiring many of your success stories. I thought it was time to share my own. Last year I knew I had my big 50th birthday coming up in Sept...
What do you mean, your "blueprint?" I hope you didn't shell out a bunch of money on one of those scammy DNA tests. Are you referring to the “blueprint” that is available in Premium?. I just know this is a thing, but nothing else about it. i thought OP posted...
I’m back to MFP after a major success the first time. I feel like I’ve lost myself a bit with work which has taken my focus off myself. Would love to connect with some accountability buddies!. Peace ✌️. Replies. Posts: 6 Member. In the same boat... Sorta. Had success with...
It's more accurate to use weight measurements than volume, but if you want to do that, you will need to look for entries with volumetric measurements, check labels (which you should be doing anyway - the database goes back over 15 years, recipes/serving sizes change), maybe do some math. What,...
I'm fairly new to My Fitness Pal, and am trying (unsucessfully) to change the micro nutrient counts on the laptop. My phone is old and I am not ready to drop big bucks on a new one right now, therefore the phone app is not an option. Anyhow, guidance is...
Is it possible to track body measurements using this app? I would love to keep all of my fitness information in one place for easy tracking. If it is a feature could you please provide me some information OR perhaps suggest another method. Thanks. ~ Sam.
Hi guys, I’m looking for a training partner in MK. I have started at JD Gyms but will look at options of changing gym if needed. I find when you have a training partner you can motivate/push each other and get better results. Thanks,. Chris.
I keep getting emails about people on My Fitness Pal who want to connect with me. So, I log on, but can never find them! Where do I find them? I would love to connect with everyone. I just don't know how to do it. too see friend requests its...
Recently got an inexpensive Blackview wrist tracker as a toe in the water, finding it useful and accurate for some things, not others. BP seems way off, especially (low) diastolic. I plan to wear it to a medical appointment for a same-time comparison - frankly I think all these quasi-medical trackers ought to be certified by an independent lab rather than "trusting" manufacturer's claims - I haven't seen any product review or service comparing them for basic accuracy. (Same applies to SP02 readings on the devices, that have become important early-warning detectors for serious, versus ho hum, COVID-19 cases.) So far, nothing about these watches would motivate sacrificing the price of a bottle of good Scotch.
I'm a 40 year old mum of 3 boys who fell off the weight loss and fitness wagon in 2020 after Covid hit, got stuck in lockdown most of the year and had my third child. Now he is almost 1 I really need to accept that this weight isn't "pregnancy weight" and that it's time to get back on the horse and remove this extra 25 kgs (55lbs) and FINALLY get my butt into a healthy weight range (for the first time in my entire adult life!!!!)
Since most people have a maintenance weight range of about 5 pounds, I'd say once you are comfortably averaging around your goal weight, then you're there. For me, I didn't have a "moment" that I declared that I reached my goal...it was kind of a slower realisation that I was happy where I landed and could sustain it.
