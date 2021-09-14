CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schools will need vaccine mandates for in-person classes to last, expert says

By Madeline Holcombe, Holly Yan, CNN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Covid-19 cases surge among children, vaccine mandates in schools might become the only way to keep kids learning safely in classrooms, a pediatrician said. "So far, we've not seen a lot of Covid vaccine mandates, even for the teenagers," said pediatrician and vaccinologist Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

