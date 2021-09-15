Governor Newsom Won’t Be Holding Watch Party

9:09 p.m. Update: Governor Newsom has successfully defeated the recall attempt, CBS News and the Associated Press are reporting.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Don’t call it a victory. That’s the message Governor Newsom gave to his supporters on Tuesday. If he ends up with a favorable outcome in the recall election, he’ll be calling it a defeat for his opponents.

Where will he be leading up to the big announcement? The California governor who was elected by a landslide in 2019 won’t be holding a watch party.

“I just saw on Twitter that he was in San Francisco appealing to some volunteers to keep those phones clanging…to get those people to get out to vote; where he’ll be tonight is a bit of a mystery,” said Democratic party strategist Steve Maviglio.

Although Newsom hasn’t said where he’ll be leading up to the polls closing, he told CBS13 that he will be in Sacramento after 8 p.m. to appear in front of cameras.