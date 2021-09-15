CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Newsom Won’t Be Holding Watch Party

By CBS13 Staff
 5 days ago

9:09 p.m. Update: Governor Newsom has successfully defeated the recall attempt, CBS News and the Associated Press are reporting.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Don’t call it a victory. That’s the message Governor Newsom gave to his supporters on Tuesday. If he ends up with a favorable outcome in the recall election, he’ll be calling it a defeat for his opponents.

Where will he be leading up to the big announcement? The California governor who was elected by a landslide in 2019 won’t be holding a watch party.

“I just saw on Twitter that he was in San Francisco appealing to some volunteers to keep those phones clanging…to get those people to get out to vote; where he’ll be tonight is a bit of a mystery,” said Democratic party strategist Steve Maviglio.

Although Newsom hasn’t said where he’ll be leading up to the polls closing, he told CBS13 that he will be in Sacramento after 8 p.m. to appear in front of cameras.

Cali Rolling36
5d ago

Worst Governor we have ever had just goes to show you Dems would rather watch their state burn then lose control to anyone else.

Reply(1)
