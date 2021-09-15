CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Kosovo War Crimes Court Begins First Case

International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first case at a special court probing Kosovo's 1998-1999 independence conflict begins on Wednesday in The Hague, with the war crimes trial of a former rebel leader. Salih Mustafa, 49, a commander in the ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), faces charges of murder, torture, cruel treatment and arbitrary detention that date back to the war with Serbia.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bataclan attack trial: Court case begins into 2015 Paris attacks as 1,000 police stand guard

The trial is set to open into the terrorist attacks which left around 130 dead in Paris more than six years ago.Gunmen with suicide vests attacked six bars and restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and a sports stadium in the French capital in November 2015 in a deadly jihadist rampage, which also wounded hundreds. Scores of police gathered around the Palais de Justice courthouse in central Paris ahead of the trial of 20 men suspected of involvement in the attacks. The French interior minister has warned the terrorist threat is especially high at times like the attack’s trial, which is due to start on Wednesday morning. Around 1,000 police have been deployed for the trial, he said. Read More Bataclan trial: How did the Paris terror attacks in November 2015 unfold?France prepares for its trial of the century as Bataclan terror suspects reach courtParis on security alert as Bataclan terror trial begins
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Kosovar Activists Disrupt War Crimes Court Officials' Talks

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovar activists on Tuesday tried to disrupt a meeting of war crimes court officials with civil society members, accusing the court adjudicating cases from Kosovo’s war of independence of equating the victim with the aggressor. The incident happened as Kosovo Special Chamber court President Ekaterina Trendafilova...
PROTESTS
IBTimes

Companies And Crimes Against Humanity Cases

The French construction giant Lafarge lost a court battle Tuesday to stop charges against it for complicity in crimes against humanity in Syria. Lafarge is one of several multinationals being pursued in crimes against humanity cases, though in the past most prosecutions have been abandoned. Here are some of the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slobodan Milosevic
The Associated Press

Trial of former Kosovo rebel commander starts in Hague court

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A court set up in The Hague to prosecute crimes from Kosovo’s 1998-99 war for independence from Serbia opened its first trial Wednesday, with prosecutors saying they have irrefutable evidence that a former rebel commander is guilty of charges including murder and torture of suspected collaborators.
LAW
Daily Mail

International Criminal Court will probe Duterte's deadly 'war on drugs' as possible crime against humanity

International Criminal Court judges have authorized an investigation into the Philippines' deadly 'war on drugs' campaign, saying the crackdown 'cannot be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation.'. ICC judges gave the authorisation on Wednesday after prosecutor Fatou Bensouda sought their permission to investigate the government campaign which has allegedly...
POLITICS
AFP

Protest over Kosovo ban on Serbian-registered cars

Hundreds of ethnic Serbs on Monday blocked roads in Kosovo's north leading to its only two border crossings with Serbia to protest Pristina's ban on entry of cars with Serbian registration plates. The row erupted over Kosovo's use of plates with RKS (Republic of Kosovo) on them, which implies its status as an independent nation, something bitterly disputed by Serbia. Until now, vehicles with Serbian registration plates have been entering Kosovo freely. But since Serbia refuses to allow cars with RKS plates, demanding that they take temporary plates on arrival, Pristina says its ban is just a reciprocal measure.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Poland sending 500 more troops to protect Belarus border

Poland is sending 500 additional army troops and special vehicles to its border with Belarus to strengthen it against increasing migrant pressures which the government says is orchestrated by Belarus and Russia to destabilize the European Union “We are dealing with a well-organized action directed from Minsk and Moscow,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference Monday.“We will defend Poland's border with full determination,” and prevent migrants from crossing in, Morawiecki said after a meeting with Poland's interior minister and the head of the Border Guards.Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said 500 more troops and eight specialized vehicles...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#President Of Kosovo#Kla#Eu#Serbian#Nato#Serbs#Pristina#Afp
Shropshire Star

France kills leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara

Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi was killed in a strike by France’s Barkhane military operation a few weeks ago, French authorities said. The leader of so-called Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) died of wounds from a drone strike that hit him on a motorcycle last month in southern Mali, French authorities have said.
POLITICS
KCTV 5

Mexico's Supreme Court rules that abortion is not a crime

Mexico's Supreme Court votes to decriminalize abortion. (Source: CNN, Getty, Presidencia Argentina via CNN Wire) Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it is unconstitutional to punish abortion, unanimously annulling several provisions of a law from Coahuila — a state on the Texas border — that had made abortion a criminal act.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
AFP

Second Dutch minister quits as Afghan scandal widens

The Dutch defence minister on Friday became the second cabinet member to resign over the Afghan evacuation debacle as the widening scandal claims a growing number of Western political scalps. - Greek holiday - The two resignations have been painted by the Dutch government as showing accountability for the Afghan scandal, something notable by its absence in other Western governments.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
The Independent

Communists, observers report violations in Duma election

The head of Russia’s second-largest political party is alleging widespread violations in the election for a new national parliament, in which his party is widely expected to gain seats. Communist Party head Gennady Zyuganov said on Saturday — the second of three days of voting in the election — that police and the national elections commission must respond to reports of “a number of absolutely egregious facts” including ballot-stuffing in several regions.The Golos election-monitoring movement and independent media also reported violations including vote-buying and lax measures for guarding ballots at polling stations. The United Russia party, which is diligently...
POLITICS
The Independent

Spain: Venezuelan spymaster loses court extradition dispute

Spain’s Supreme Court refused Monday to suspend a government decision allowing a former Venezuelan spymaster to be extradited to the United States Lawyers for Gen. Hugo Carvajal, who for over a decade was late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez’s eyes and ears in the Venezuelan military, asked the court to put the Spanish government decision — taken 18 months ago — on hold.But the Supreme Court said in its written decision that Carvajal had presented no new arguments against the government decision, which he had already opposed at the court in May last year.Carvajal's extradition procedure is currently on hold at the National Court, after he filed a request for asylum in Spain Nicknamed “El Pollo,' or “The Chicken”, Carvajal was arrested Sept. 9 in a small apartment in Madrid where he had been holed up for months. His arrest came nearly two years after Carvajal defied a Spanish extradition order and disappeared.In the United States, he faces federal charges for allegedly working with guerrillas from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to “flood” the U.S. with cocaine.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Reported voting violations mar Russia's parliamentary ballot

From the Baltic Sea to the Pacific Ocean Russians across eleven time zones voted Sunday on the third and final day of a national election for a new parliament, a ballot in which the pro-Kremlin ruling party is largely expected to retain its majority after months of relentless crackdown on the opposition.The vote so far has been marked by numerous reports of violations, including ballot-stuffing, inadequate security and pressure on election monitors.The election is widely seen as an important part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his grip on power ahead of the 2024 presidential election,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Rome court rejects Venezuela extradition bid for ex-oil czar

A Rome court has rejected a request by Venezuela to extradite its former oil czar to face corruption charges, citing the country’s record in violating human rights, his Italian lawyer said Monday.Rafael Ramirez, the longtime head of Venezuela’s PDVSA state oil company, fled to Italy after falling out with President Nicolas Maduro and resigning as Venezuela’s U.N. ambassador in 2017. Soon thereafter, Venezuela’s chief prosecutor ordered his arrest on charges of bankrupting the country’s primary source of income.Ramirez has called the Venezuelan probe retaliation for his decision to break with Maduro, who he has accused of running Venezuela’s once-thriving...
EUROPE
AFP

Russia opposition claims mass fraud after Putin party sweeps vote

Russia's opposition accused the authorities of mass voter fraud after election results Monday showed the ruling United Russia party winning a sweeping majority in parliament. The three-day vote that ended on Sunday followed an unprecedented crackdown on critics of President Vladimir Putin and came with pre-election polls showing United Russia's popularity at a historic low. But the party still claimed a two-thirds majority in the lower house State Duma, with United Russia's Andrei Turchak saying it was a "convincing and clean victory". He told reporters United Russia had taken enough seats from both the party and single-mandate lists to have more than 300 of the Duma's 450 seats.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy