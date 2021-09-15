CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston praises Payton as Saints assistants deal with COVID

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jameis Winston sees a silver lining in a COVID-19 outbreak that has sidelined six offensive assistants for the New Orleans Saints. “We got to experience one of the best offensive mind head coaches ever in the game one-on-one like a staff meeting running the team,” the veteran quarterback said Wednesday after another practice for the displaced Saints on the TCU campus in Fort Worth, Texas. “I’ve never been in that room of watching tape with Sean, of going through situations with Sean and voicing how he would like something done.

