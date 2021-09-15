Allendale County students can earn money and help fight COVID-19

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Students in Allendale County schools can earn a little bit of money while ensuring people are safe from COVID-19. The district has partnered with a COVID-19 Testing Company, DocGo/Rapid Reliable Testing, to come in each week and test students for the virus. “We are hopeful that putting this plan in place will help us to readily identify anyone who may be carrying the virus – whether symptomatic or asymptomatic,” district leaders said.