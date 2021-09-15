CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allendale County, SC

Allendale County students can earn money and help fight COVID-19

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
WJBF.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Students in Allendale County schools can earn a little bit of money while ensuring people are safe from COVID-19. The district has partnered with a COVID-19 Testing Company, DocGo/Rapid Reliable Testing, to come in each week and test students for the virus. “We are hopeful that putting this plan in place will help us to readily identify anyone who may be carrying the virus – whether symptomatic or asymptomatic,” district leaders said.

www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Allendale County, SC
City
Allendale, SC
NBC News

U.S. to require Covid vaccinations for arriving international travelers

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will require all international travelers coming into the U.S. to be fully vaccinated against Covid as part of a new international air travel system. Starting in early November, foreign nationals flying into the U.S. will be required to be fully vaccinated and must show proof...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid

Comments / 0

Community Policy