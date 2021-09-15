CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Recap: Brendan Morais and Pieper James Leave After Confrontation With Natasha Parker

By Erin Crabtree
 5 days ago
Brendan Morais and Pieper James. ABC/Craig Sjodin

Time to answer up! Brendan Morais and Pieper James were confronted about their pre-show relationship during the Tuesday, September 14, episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Ahead of the rose ceremony, Natasha Parker rehashed what she knew about Brendan and Pieper dating before the show with Joe Amabile, Demi Burnett and more of her costars. The group decided it was time to find out whether Brendan and Pieper really planned their romance before coming to Paradise. Brendan insisted again that he and Pieper were not exclusive before filming and claimed he tried to advance his relationship with Natasha but didn’t have romantic feelings for her.

Brendan defended his intentions because he and Pieper were able to have more time to develop their relationship on the beach than in the real world. She chimed in to say the show was an opportunity for them to completely focus on each other and affirm that she came there to explore her relationship with him.

Brendan tried to storm off, but after the group questioned whether the pair were going to leave, he retorted that it didn’t concern them. Privately, Pieper told Brendan she was of course excited to gain more followers from the show, but she alleged she didn’t know that what they had done was “taboo.” She then said she told Brendan she didn’t want to come to Paradise in the first place.

Brendan subsequently announced that he and Pieper were leaving. “This environment, I guess, isn’t where we wanna be at this particular moment,” he told the cast as she remained completely silent. “I think you all know and I am well aware of, this is the girl I wanna be with, and I feel comfortable in saying that, so I appreciate all you guys, but I’m gonna leave with her and we’re gonna do that on our own terms.”

In the car, Brendan claimed that he didn’t mean to intentionally mislead anyone — he just withheld information.

After the dramatic exit, Tammy Ly tried to get a read on her relationship with Thomas Jacobs following his date with Becca Kufrin. Tammy wanted him in her life outside the show, but he told her he couldn’t see their connection lasting and he felt a more stable bond with Becca. After Thomas dumped Tammy on her birthday, she felt stupid for trusting him since everyone tried to warn her about him.

Before the rose ceremony, Wells Adams gave a special rose to Natasha, telling her she deserved to stay. Demi, Tammy, Jessenia Cruz and Deandra Kanu were then sent home.

The rest of the episode was filled with new arrivals. First up was Lil Jon as the new guest host, followed by Blake Monar with a date card. Blake asked out Tia Booth, leaving James Bonsall discouraged since he had just connected with her. Tia and Blake hit it off during their outing, and she felt like she had known him a long time.

Dr. Joe Park then showed up and wanted to take Natasha on a date. They seemed into each other until she explained her past with his best friend Brendan. She knew it was over between them when he told her they didn’t need to rush things and kept expressing his shock over her issues with Brendan.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, meanwhile, told each other they were falling in love. However, Kendall Long, who was trying to form a relationship with Ivan Hall, broke down watching her ex connect with someone else. She wondered how much longer she could stay there as he moved on without her.

Scroll through the gallery below to see where the couples stand after episode eight:

