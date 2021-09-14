CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFLSU Week 1 Recap

By And The Valley Shook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL is back which means it’s time to track a shit ton of former Tigers! We’ll go game by game and evaluate how the LSU alumni performed. The Super Bowl champs opened the season against the Cowboys and Devin White racked up a ton of tackles. Shocking! Despite being back in his glorious No. 7, Fournette wasn’t very impressive, rushing for only 32 yards and bouncing a screen pass off his hands for an interception. La’el Collins was his usual self on the other side. Good game overall but not a ton from our guys.

