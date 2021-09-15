CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitch says possible China Evergrande default may have broader effects

By Reuters Staff
 5 days ago

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch said that numerous sectors could be exposed to heightened credit risk if Chinese property developer Evergrande were to default.

"We believe a default would reinforce credit polarisation among homebuilders and could result in headwinds for some smaller banks, although we believe the overall impact on the banking sector would be manageable", Fitch said in a note bit.ly/3CbhKPt late on Tuesday.

Fitch downgraded China Evergrande Group to “CC” from “CCC+” on Sep. 7, indicating that it viewed a default of some kind as probable.

CNBC

What China developer Evergrande's debt crunch means for U.S. investors: Ed Yardeni

A debt crunch involving China's second largest properly developer has caught investors' attention in the past week. Evergrande, the Shenzhen-based company, is facing a default on its debt burden of roughly $300 billion. The crisis has echoes to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, which marked its 13-year anniversary last week, a development that at the time sent shockwaves through global markets.
CNN

Fears about China's Evergrande spread to global markets

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Global investors have been paying more and more attention to Evergrande, the sprawling Chinese real estate business on the brink. They're increasingly worried about what they see.
Investor's Business Daily

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Cryptocurrencies Tumble On Evergrande Default Fears

The price of Bitcoin and other crypto prices slid on Monday, as ongoing worries over a possible default at Chinese conglomerate Evergrande Group shook global markets. The drop for those digital assets — as well as markets broadly — came as Evergrande, a real estate giant in China, contends with mounting debt. And they follow broader scrutiny of cryptocurrencies in China and the U.S.
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares at one-month low, default fears stalk China Evergrande

* HK stocks at 11-month low as fears rise of Evergrande default. * Fed tapering details awaited in c.bank meeting later in the week. Sept 20 (Reuters) - World shares skidded and the dollar firmed on Monday ahead of a week packed with global central bank meetings, while debt troubles at property group China Evergrande dragged Hong Kong stocks towards to a one-year low.
IBTimes

Evergrande Contagion Fears Hit Hong Kong Stocks, With Default Expected

Fears of contagion from the potential collapse of battered Chinese real estate giant Evergrande sent property shares plunging in Hong Kong on Monday, with the firm expected to default on upcoming interest payments this week. The firm, one of the country's biggest developers, is on the brink of collapse as...
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Shares slide as default risks haunt Evergrande

* MSCI EM stocks index set for worst session in one month. * Cenbank meeting this week include U.S., Turkey, S.Africa. * S&P revises Botswana’s outlook to ‘stable’. Sept 20 (Reuters) - Emerging market shares sank 1.3% on Monday, set for their steepest decline in a month, with a 3.3% dive in Hong Kong leading declines as China Evergrande plumbed 11-year lows starting down a fast approaching debt payment deadline.
AFP

Collapse in faith: Behind Chinese firm Evergrande's cash crunch

Anxious investors, employees and suppliers describe a scramble inside teetering Chinese property giant Evergrande, in a crisis that has shaken public trust as it struggles to tide over a liquidity crunch. The once-mighty Evergrande Group has long been the face of Chinese real estate, surfing a decades-long property boom to expand into more than 280 Chinese cities as it peddled home-ownership dreams.
Reuters

China Evergrande shares dive to 11-year low as default risks grow

HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Evergrande on Monday plunged to over 11-year lows, extending losses as executives try to salvage its business prospects and as default fears grow over a looming deadline for payment obligations this week. Evergrande has been scrambling to raise funds to pay its...
FXStreet.com

Global equities retreat as China Evergrande default concern weighs on Asian markets

EUR USD -0.16%. The Dollar strengthening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.4% on Friday despite University of Michigan report US consumer sentiment index rose less than expected in September.
ValueWalk

Evergrande Could Trigger A Broader Sell-Off

Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd (HKG:6666), now the world’s most indebted property developer, seems to be causing Hong Kong’s financial markets to plunge again today as investors weigh up whether the group’s enormous debt problems could trigger a broader sell-off across other financial markets. SALT New York 2021: Wences Casares...
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
