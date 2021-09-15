Search continues after motorcyclist, 72, hurt in brazen Kane County hit-and-run
KANE COUNTY, Ill. — The search in Kane County continues for a driver involved in a brazen hit-and-run crash that injured a 72-year-old motorcyclist. Surveillance video released by Kane County Sheriff’s Office on Monday shows what police called a red/maroon-colored SUV plow through the intersection of Illinois Rt. 25 and Gilbert St. in Unincorporated St. Charles Township, striking the unidentified man in the process.wgntv.com
