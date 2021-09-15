CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders' Clelin Ferrell: Expected back for Week 2

 5 days ago

Ferrell was sidelined for Monday's contest with a back injury, but he is likely to return for the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Steelers, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports. Ferrell was a surprise inactive in Week 1, as he entered the game without an injury designation. He had...

