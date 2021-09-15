CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. News And World Report: 2 Pittsburgh Universities Among 100 Best Colleges

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh universities made the top 100 of U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of the best colleges in the country.

The rankings, released Monday, included Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State University.

Carnegie Mellon came in at No. 25, the second-highest ranked school in the state behind the University of Pennsylvania, which came in at No 8. Pitt came in at No. 59, while PSU was close behind at No. 63.

Duquesne University (No. 148), Chatham University (No. 172) and Robert Morris University (No. 187) also made the top 200.

Princeton University was No. 1 in the latest rankings, with Columbia University, Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology tying for second place.

The rankings looked at more than 1,400 colleges and universities based on 17 measures of academic quality, including student-faculty ratio and average federal loan debt of graduates.

Click here to see the full rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

