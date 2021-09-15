Bengals' Larry Ogunjobi: Registers six tackles

Roquan Smith couldn’t say when his last end zone visit had been. Before Sunday afternoon, Smith never had scored a touchdown for the Chicago Bears. He didn’t have any during a stellar college career at Georgia either. Tracing backward, he went all the way back to the fall of 2014. “High school,” Smith said with a grin. Now that drought is over. For the first time since his days as a ...

