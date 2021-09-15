Bengals' Larry Ogunjobi: Registers six tackles
Ogunjobi made six tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Vikings. Ogunjobi played 59 defensive snaps (71 percent) during the season opener. His six stops would've been a season high in 2020 when he was with the Browns. The 27-year-old defensive tackle could provide some IDP upside this season, especially if he can keep getting to the quarterback. He could have a good chance against Chicago's putrid offensive line in Week 2.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0