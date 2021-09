Exclusive: The next PS5 and Xbox Series X restock at Best Buy will happen in stores on Thursday, according to the exclusive sources of PS5 and Xbox restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you alerts when consoles are in stock in the US – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. This is big news if they skip the online ordering process. It would be the first time in 2021 a major non-club retailer in the US has had PlayStation 5 on sale in stores, and we have proof that the PS5 and Xbox Series X are being stocked at Best Buy locations for September 23. Multiple retailer sources, including those who shared internal inventory screens with us, are expecting more than 50 consoles per store.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 17 HOURS AGO