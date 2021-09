The San Francisco 49ers on Saturday placed wide receiver Jalen Hurd on Injured Reserve. In a corresponding move they added cornerback Dontae Johnson from the practice squad. It’s not a surprise to see Hurd go on IR after head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated earlier in the week that the receiver was still dealing with knee pain after playing in 27 snaps in the preseason finale. Hurd tore his ACL early in training camp last year and spent all of this year’s camp trying to get healthy. He participated sporadically in practices and didn’t get in a game until the last week of the preseason.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO