CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Stacks up 10 stops

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Fitzpatrick posted 10 tackles (six solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Bills. Fitzpatrick didn't record more than eight tackles in a game during the 2020 season. It helped that Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw the ball 51 times in the opener. This is certainly a strong start for his fourth NFL season, and Fitzpatrick carries high weekly upside due to his ball-hawking abilities.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Bills#Nfl Season#American Football
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Signing Veteran Safety

Just a few months after the 2020 season came to a close, the Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a new deal. It was a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval. When asked what Joseph brings to the Raiders’ defense, Gruden said “Leadership. Versatility. And professionalism.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
behindthesteelcurtain.com

I will not fight anyone over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021

I love watching college football, but I just couldn’t bring myself to do it last year. Why? A lack of full stadiums. I mean, unlike the NFL, a league that is still pretty darn entertaining to watch without a single person in the stands—at least that’s how I felt last year as I witnessed Pittsburgh accrue a 12-4 mark—college football just isn’t the same without those packed stadiums.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Stopping Stefon Diggs Key For Steelers In Season Opener

The Steelers’ DB room is dealing with some roster turnover from 2020 to 2021. Steven Nelson (he had a very solid couple of seasons for the Steelers), outside starter opposite Joe Haden, is gone. As is Mike Hilton, who was a Swiss Army knife in the slot (he was one of the best all-around NFL slot defenders in Pittsburgh’s scheme). Cam Sutton (and the other new starters that are TBD – James Pierre will have a prominent role on the outside in nickel and dime) will have to step up in a big way this upcoming season and that starts with a major matchup in Week 1 against one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, Stefon Diggs, as well as his rocket-armed quarterback, Josh Allen. Against the Steelers last year, Stefon Diggs had ample room to operate, finishing the game with 10 catches on 14 targets to the tune of 130 yards and a touchdown. Starter Joe Haden did not play due to injury, leaving outside duties to Steven Nelson and Cam Sutton, who found themselves struggling to keep up with Diggs.
NFL
WTOP

Injuries, miscues pile up for Steelers in loss to Raiders

PITTSBURGH (AP) — One half, T.J. Watt was wrecking the Las Vegas Raiders’ game plan. The next the Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker was watching from the sideline in sweatpants dealing with a groin injury as the Raiders surged to a 26-17 victory that sapped any momentum Pittsburgh gained from a season-opening triumph in Buffalo.
NFL
chatsports.com

5 Steelers that must step up in the wake of injury

After an NFL team plays its final game, all glances are directed towards Week 1—for a fresh start not just in terms of play, but also in terms of injuries. Unfortunately for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the notion of a little-bruised roster going into the opener won’t be true. Thankfully, the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Four Raiders Expected to Miss Steelers Game With Injuries

Las Vegas Raiders starting guard Denzelle Good suffered a torn ACL during the team's Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Good, 30, is a former seventh-round who spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He was claimed off waivers by Raiders in 2018 and has started 20 games for Vegas.
NFL
chatsports.com

BIlls QB Josh Allen Praises Minkah Fitzpatrick: ‘He’s Always Around The Ball’

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spent a lot of time yesterday talking up just how amazing many of the players on the Buffalo Bills are, heading into their game against one another on Sunday. You might be surprised to know that other teams also talk about the Steelers before playing them, and even have things to say other than what one player may or may not be doing on the field before the game.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Cam Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick keeping close eyes on T.J. Watt's contract situation

Steelers quarterback and offensive captain Ben Roethlisberger voiced his support for T.J Watt on Wednesday, and defensive captain Cam Heyward did the same Thursday morning. Watt, the two-time All-Pro who is seeking a new contract as the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player, shouldn’t have to wait this long to get his new deal from Steelers ownership.
NFL
WGR550

Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Steelers at Bills

Sal Capaccio provides his Arrow Up/Arrow Down column for the Pittsburgh Steelers’$2 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills in the 2021 regular season opener for both teams.
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – S Minkah Fitzpatrick – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Podcast: Steelers players who need to step up vs. the Bills

When the Steelers take on the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday, they will face a team that can score often and a defense that can keep points off of the scoreboard. Who for the visitors need to step up? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy