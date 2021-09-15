Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Stacks up 10 stops

The Steelers’ DB room is dealing with some roster turnover from 2020 to 2021. Steven Nelson (he had a very solid couple of seasons for the Steelers), outside starter opposite Joe Haden, is gone. As is Mike Hilton, who was a Swiss Army knife in the slot (he was one of the best all-around NFL slot defenders in Pittsburgh’s scheme). Cam Sutton (and the other new starters that are TBD – James Pierre will have a prominent role on the outside in nickel and dime) will have to step up in a big way this upcoming season and that starts with a major matchup in Week 1 against one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, Stefon Diggs, as well as his rocket-armed quarterback, Josh Allen. Against the Steelers last year, Stefon Diggs had ample room to operate, finishing the game with 10 catches on 14 targets to the tune of 130 yards and a touchdown. Starter Joe Haden did not play due to injury, leaving outside duties to Steven Nelson and Cam Sutton, who found themselves struggling to keep up with Diggs.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO