Tom Brady's new team just broke a record that was held by Tom Brady's old team and the 44-year-old quarterback is a big reason why it happened. The Buccaneers 48-25 win over the Falcons in Week 2 was Tampa Bay's ninth straight win where they scored 30 or more points, which is an NFL record. Plenty of teams in the NFL have won nine straight games, but before Sunday, no team had scored at least 30 points in each of those nine wins.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO