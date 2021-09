Lee Smith will not get 100 yards or catch a few touchdowns in a game like some tight ends in the NFL. Smith describes himself as an "old school" blocking tight end and a "fat old man" compared to some of the more dynamic tight ends in the league. He loves hanging out and partying with the offensive lineman and says if he catches 10 passes, it is a career year — and he is right. Smith has caught more than 10 passes once over 10 NFL seasons and the most receiving yards he has had in a season is 78.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO