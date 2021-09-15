CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Christopher Columbus Statue At Penn’s Landing Staying Put Following Lawsuit Settlement

By CBS3 Staff
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Christopher Columbus statue at Penn’s Landing will stay there, according to a lawsuit settled Tuesday night.

America 500 Anniversary Corporation and Delaware River Waterfront Corporation “resolved the litigation” involving the statue, according to a release.

The base of the statue has been covered up since last summer. That will now be removed as part of the settlement.

This is the second Columbus statue involved in discussion recently.

Last month, a judge ruled the city couldn’t remove the statue from Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia. The city filed an appeal the next day.

Ann 10
4d ago

Enough is enough..What is happening to this great land we live in. It's time to stop destroying our history. It is time to work together and make America 🇺🇸 great again.

George Lemley
2d ago

please take down the racist king and Obama and the rest of the racist black people's statues as well change the street names because they was all races

Comments / 0

Community Policy