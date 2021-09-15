Christopher Columbus Statue At Penn’s Landing Staying Put Following Lawsuit Settlement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Christopher Columbus statue at Penn’s Landing will stay there, according to a lawsuit settled Tuesday night.

America 500 Anniversary Corporation and Delaware River Waterfront Corporation “resolved the litigation” involving the statue, according to a release.

The base of the statue has been covered up since last summer. That will now be removed as part of the settlement.

This is the second Columbus statue involved in discussion recently.

Last month, a judge ruled the city couldn’t remove the statue from Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia. The city filed an appeal the next day.