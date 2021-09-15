CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA jury starts deliberations in months-long Durst murder trial

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
© Alex Gallardo-Pool/Getty Images

A Los Angeles jury will begin deliberations in the murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst, The Associated Press reported.

Deputy District Attorney John Lewin told jurors Tuesday that Durst killed to resolve personal issues, adding that Durst lived a "privileged life" and only cared about himself.

Durst, 78, pleaded not guilty to the shooting death of his confidante, Susan Berman, in 2000.

Prosecutors said that Durst killed Berman because she planned to speak with authorities on the phony alibi she provided for him when his wife, Kathie Durst, disappeared.

Prosecutors also presented evidence of his wife’s presumed death to provide Durst’s motive and showcased evidence of previous trials where he was acquitted of killing his neighbor, the AP reported.

“Bob Durst is not crazy. He’s not some nut job serial killer who goes around killing for the thrill of it,” Lewin said, according to the news wire. “Don’t let this narcissistic psychopath get away with what he’s done.”

Durst’s attorneys argued that the prosecution had no evidence in Kathie Durst’s death. They argued that prosecutors failed to prove that Berman impersonated Kathie Durst, calling in sick at the medical school she attended a day after she last saw her husband.

Jurors started hearing the case evidence in March 2020 before taking a yearlong break due to the ongoing pandemic. The trial resumed in May.

If convicted, Durst faces a life sentence in prison.

The Hill

