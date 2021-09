Nicki Minaj appears to be loving her life as a new mom. The 38-year-old singer gave birth to her son last September and as it nears the infant's first birthday, Minaj has turned to Instagram to share some rare videos of him. The child, who she refers to as Papa Bear, is seen sitting in his mom's lap and Minaj even captured a moment of him saying “hi.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO