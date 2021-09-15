Flood Warning issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 15:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Pearl River The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi West Hobolochitto Creek Near McNeill affecting Pearl River County. For the West Hobolochitto Creek...including McNeill...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the West Hobolochitto Creek Near McNeill. * From this afternoon to late Saturday morning. * At 2:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.6 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5 feet tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Some roads in the county inundated but passable. Homes in Westchester Subdivision, Picayune will be threatened. Water over a few roads in the city of Picayune will cause traffic problems. School bus traffic may need alternate routes. Beech Street and Westchester Subdivision below the confluence of the east and west branches will be subject to flooding in low places.