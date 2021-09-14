America's Got Talent Finale: Who Will Win Season 16? And Who Should Win?

This season’s battle for the America’s Got Talent grand prize has come down to two stand-up comedians, two magicians, an aerialist, a martial arts group and more singers than we can count.

The 10 remaining acts had one last chance to earn the viewers’ votes during Tuesday’s live finale before the winner is finally revealed on Wednesday (NBC, 9/8c).

There’s aerialist Aidan Bryant, belting badass Brooke Simpson, magician Dustin Tavella, comedian Gina Brillon, crooner Jimmie Herrod, funny man Josh Blue, quick-change artist Lea Kyle, vocal group Northwell Nurse Choir, pint-sized powerhouse Victory Brinker and the high-flying World Taekwondo Demo. Team.

So, which of these 10 hopefuls will secure that prize money and get their own Las Vegas residency? Historically speaking, most of AGT ‘s previous winners have been singers, magicians or stand-up comedians, which explains why most of the remaining acts fall under one of those three categories.

And since AGT recently touted its popular YouTube channel on the air, it’s worth noting that those numbers are also important to factor in when making predictions. While most acts uploaded by AGT earn hundreds of thousands of views, quick-change artist Kyle has consistently pulled in more than a million pairs of eyeballs. In fact, her first time on the AGT stage — the routine that earned her a Golden Buzzer — has been watched more than 11 million times.

Below, we invite you to vote in two separate polls, choosing the act you believe should win Season 16 as well as the one you expect will win regardless. (Let’s be honest, the two are not always the same.)

Take a minute to remember who’s left standing — you can click here for a full breakdown — then cast your votes in the polls below. And while you’re down there, drop a comment with your thoughts as we head into the final hours of AGT Season 16.