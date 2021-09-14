CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

America's Got Talent Finale: Who Will Win Season 16? And Who Should Win?

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4C1K_0bwJ6ZZX00

This season’s battle for the America’s Got Talent grand prize has come down to two stand-up comedians, two magicians, an aerialist, a martial arts group and more singers than we can count.

The 10 remaining acts had one last chance to earn the viewers’ votes during Tuesday’s live finale before the winner is finally revealed on Wednesday (NBC, 9/8c).

There’s aerialist Aidan Bryant, belting badass Brooke Simpson, magician Dustin Tavella, comedian Gina Brillon, crooner Jimmie Herrod, funny man Josh Blue, quick-change artist Lea Kyle, vocal group Northwell Nurse Choir, pint-sized powerhouse Victory Brinker and the high-flying World Taekwondo Demo. Team.

So, which of these 10 hopefuls will secure that prize money and get their own Las Vegas residency? Historically speaking, most of AGT ‘s previous winners have been singers, magicians or stand-up comedians, which explains why most of the remaining acts fall under one of those three categories.

And since AGT recently touted its popular YouTube channel on the air, it’s worth noting that those numbers are also important to factor in when making predictions. While most acts uploaded by AGT earn hundreds of thousands of views, quick-change artist Kyle has consistently pulled in more than a million pairs of eyeballs. In fact, her first time on the AGT stage — the routine that earned her a Golden Buzzer — has been watched more than 11 million times.

Below, we invite you to vote in two separate polls, choosing the act you believe should win Season 16 as well as the one you expect will win regardless. (Let’s be honest, the two are not always the same.)

Take a minute to remember who’s left standing — you can click here for a full breakdown — then cast your votes in the polls below. And while you’re down there, drop a comment with your thoughts as we head into the final hours of AGT Season 16.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Emmys 2021: 16 of the Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments

Much like the past year of truly excellent television, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards had a little something for everyone: Tearful speeches! Funny presenters! Rita Wilson rapping! Twice!. It was indeed an eventful night for the TV industry, and we here at TVLine have boiled down the broadcast to 16...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Emmys 2021: TVLine Readers Pick Who Should Win in 15 Key Categories, From Ted Lasso to Mare of Easttown

AFC Richmond may not be destined for football glory, but the team will triumph at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, if TVLine readers have anything to say about it. Back in August, we asked you to weigh in on 15 different Emmy polls, selecting the shows and actors you think should win in the major categories at this month’s ceremony. And on the comedy side, at least, there was a clear favorite: Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, which reigned supreme in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, as well as in the Lead Actor, Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor in a Comedy competitions.
ENTERTAINMENT
TVLine

Fall TV Preview 2021: Exclusive Scoop and Photos on 20+ Returning Favorites!

After an odd, erratic, pandemic-altered year of television, something akin to a regular fall TV season has returned — and so, too, has our annual Fall TV Preview. Before Premiere Week officially kicks off on Monday, Sept. 20, Team TVLine has compiled the below overview of nearly two dozen returning favorites, packed with exclusive scoop and photos you won’t find anywhere else.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Simpson
goodhousekeeping.com

Dustin Tavella Is Who Won 'America's Got Talent' and Josh Blue Fans Are Freaking Out

It’s official: The winner of America’s Got Talent season 16 is magician Dustin Tavella. Dustin first stepped in front of AGT judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara and Howie Mandel earlier this summer during the audition round. Once Dustin moved on to the next round, he quickly became a fan favorite, despite going up against many equally outstanding performers such as Léa Kyle, Victory Brinker, Aidan Bryant and the Northwell Health Nurse Choir.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

How America's Got Talent's Dustin Tavella Felt After The Howie Mandel Mishap, And What The Judges Didn't Get About His Magic Act

Spoilers ahead for the results episode of the first round of America's Got Talent Season 16 semi-finals. America's Got Talent is hurtling toward the finals of Season 16, which means the crop of remaining competitors has to be cut by more than half. The first night of semi-finals brought back some of the best of the best, including two golden buzzer winners, a wide variety of performances, and a couple of mishaps. Magician Dustin Tavella was one of those who ran into a snag during his performance thanks to a Howie Mandel surprise, but he managed to recover. But was it enough for the finals? The magician shared how he felt after the mishap, and Howie Mandel weighed in on the twist. And that's not all!
TV SHOWS
AOL Corp

Another shocking 'AGT' result leaves Simon Cowell 'absolutely gutted'

The second live semifinals results show of America’s Got Talent Season 16 aired Wednesday, and once again, it was a shocker — maybe even more shocking than last Wednesday’s elimination night. For the second week in a row, two Golden Buzzer acts were in jeopardy, and one of them was actually 9-year-old opera prodigy Victory Brinker, who’d made history earlier this season when she received the series’ first-ever group Golden Buzzer from host Terry Crews and all four judges.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Got Talent#America#Nbc#Martial Arts#Las Vegas#Reality Tv#Northwell Nurse Choir#Agt Season 16
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent’ finale predictions: 5 acts advancing from semifinals will be Aidan Bryant, Peter Rosalita …

All week long, “America’s Got Talent” fans have been making their predictions for which of the semifinalists from Group 1 will be advancing to the finale, and the results are in. The five acts most likely to get the green light during Wednesday’s results show are: teen aerialist Aidan Bryant, child singer Peter Rosalita, martial artists World Taekwondo Demo. Team, jazz singer Jimmie Herrod and show tunes singer Tory Vagasy. Do you agree or disagree with those “AGT” odds? Be sure to make your “AGT” predictions before the September 1 episode airs live on NBC. SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ semifinal 1 power...
TV SHOWS
pittsburghmagazine.com

9-Year-Old Latrobe Opera Singer Is One Performance Away From Winning ‘America’s Got Talent’

This time next week, Victory Brinker, a 9-year-old opera singer from Latrobe, might be a millionaire. After making it through the semifinals on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” Wednesday night, Victory is one step away from winning the show’s 16th season. If she does, she’ll go home with a prize of $1 million, payable in a financial annuity over 40 years, and a contract to headline a show in Las Vegas.
LATROBE, PA
People

AGT: Simon Cowell on Nightbirde's Success After Her Exit, His 'Amazing' Frontrunner to Win Season 16

Simon Cowell is back for America's Got Talent's finals over a year after missing the last rounds of competition due to recovery from back surgery. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the last week of season 16, Cowell gave an update on his health while applauding all the contestants this year, explaining that the acts and the production crew exceeded his expectations in yet another season during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent’ predictions: 5 semifinalists advancing to finale will be Josh Blue, Northwell Nurse Choir …

All week long, “America’s Got Talent” viewers have been making their predictions for which of the semifinalists from Group 2 will be advancing to the finale, and the results are in. The five acts most likely to get the green light during Wednesday’s results show are: singer Brooke Simpson, comedian Josh Blue, quick-change artist Lea Kyle, chorale group Northwell Nurse Choir and opera girl Victory Brinker. Do you agree or disagree with our users’ “AGT” odds? Be sure to make your predictions before the September 8 episode airs live on NBC. At the other end of the spectrum, our “America’s Got...
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Who Will Win America’s Got Talent 2021? After Watching Every Episode and Speaking to the Judges, Here Are Our Predictions

If history is any indicator of who will win America’s Got Talent season 16, the title and the $1 million prize will go to either a singer or a magician, and most likely one of the Golden Buzzers, as history also demonstrates that every year except one since its introduction six seasons ago, a Golden Buzzer has won the competition. Season 13 when magician Shim Lim won is the exception, but in so saying, he was a magic man!
TV SHOWS
Parade

Find Out Who Went Home and Who Made It Through from Semifinals Night Two on America’s Got Talent

There were only five spots left in the finale when night two of season 16 of America’s Got Talent got underway tonight, and host Terry Crews introduced the contenders via a recap of the previous night’s performances. The acts that were eligible to fill those five remaining spots include: 1aChord, Brooke Simpson, ChapKidz, Josh Blue, Kabir Singh, Léa Kyle, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Peter Antoniou, Rialcris, UniCircle Flow, and Victory Brinker.
TV SHOWS
Norristown Times Herald

PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Stowe native Dustin Tavella wins it all on 'America's Got Talent'

WEST POTTSGROVE — One million dollars richer, and the winner of "America's Got Talent's" 16th season, Stowe native Dustin Tavella's journey to the pinnacle of television all started with a few balloons and a minister. Tavella, who has steadily made his way forward through the contest show's eliminations with one...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Who Didn't Survive the Fantasy Island Season Finale? Grade It!

Fox’s Fantasy Island reboot wrapped its freshman season on Sunday with a series of bittersweet arrivals and painful goodbyes. The season finale — which could turn out to be the series finale, depending on whether Fox decides to renew the show for a second season — welcomed Leslie Jordan as a con man caught between life and death. As Elena explained, the island is capable of conjuring spirits, especially on Dia De Los Muertos. One of the (many) people that Jasper had wronged in life, an aspiring artist named Ramon, was also a guest on the island. As you can imagine,...
TV SERIES
NJ.com

‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2021 cast: The full list of who’s competing on Season 30

The “Dancing with the Stars” celebrity cast list for Season 30 has been revealed, and it is a star-studded ballroom for the upcoming season. The reality dancing competition announced its full lineup on Wednesday morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America” after revealing last month that YouTuber JoJo Siwa and U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee would be competing for the acclaimed Mirror Ball trophy.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Dancing With The Stars’ Tyra Banks Addresses The ‘Craziness’ That Led To The Big Season 29 Mistake

There are a lot of risks involved with almost any production that is broadcasted live and, as a result, mistakes are bound to happen. Tyra Banks knows this all too well, as she had a massive blunder on Dancing with the Stars last season when she announced the wrong dancing couple as being safe from elimination. Banks has further explained what went on to cause the mistake, citing the “craziness” that happens beyond what viewers can see on camera.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

TVLine

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy