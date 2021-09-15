Flood Warning issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 12:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi East Hobolochitto Creek Near Caesar affecting Pearl River County. For the East Hobolochitto Creek...including Caesar...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the East Hobolochitto Creek Near Caesar. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 9:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.6 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening and is forecast to fall below flood stage by late Friday evening. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Moderate flooding in areas near the stream in Picayune. Water will be in garages of several homes between MS Highway 43 and Beech Street bridge. Northwood Drive will be impassable with some homes flooded.