MLB

Miley struggles, Reds’ skid continues with 6-5 loss to Bucs

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
Jacob Stallings Pittsburgh Pirates' Jacob Stallings hits a two-run home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Jake McGee during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 15, 2021. The Pirates won 8-6. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Wade Miley surrendered six runs on 10 hits and the Cincinnati Reds lost for the sixth time in eight games, 6-5 to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Miley gave up three runs in the first and three more in the fifth before being pulled with one out. The six runs allowed were Miley’s most since the Rockies scored eight off of him May 14.

The Reds entered the day half a game ahead of the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild card in the National League.

Wade Miley
Miley
MLB

