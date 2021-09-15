Family Storytime

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All ages and their caregivers are invited for a program of books, rhymes, songs and fingerplays. Registration is required for this five-week session. Due to allergies, please refrain from eating snacks during this event.

Patriot Ledger

Family, faith are the cornerstones of the Hunt family

KINGSTON – Inside the small square jewelry box with two pink hearts on it are pennies precious for the reminders of special moments when she feels her son Bill reaching out to her. Diane Hunt has written notes to herself to remind her of their discovery and documenting when and...
KINGSTON, MA
World Link

Storytime offered Wednesdays at Mingus Park

Babies, toddlers, preschoolers, parents and caregivers can enjoy rhymes, songs, movement and stories Wednesdays this September at 11 a.m. at an all ages interactive storytime at the Mingus Park Amphitheatre. The program is part of the Coos Bay Library’s efforts to support early literacy throughout the community. Masks are required for anyone over the age of 5 and social distancing is required consistent with current statewide COVID guidelines.
COOS BAY, OR
California Democrat

Family, friends plan benefit for Reed family

On Sept. 25, the California Eagles will be hosting a benefit for the family of the late Rashelle Reed. With the assistance of several friends and extended family, the benefit will be a celebration of Reed's life as the community comes together for food, fun and remembrance. Reed is survived...
CALIFORNIA, MO
Kentucky New Era

Library storytime teaches alphabet and more

The young girl reaches into the big black pot with her spoon and stirs. Soon she scoops up a letter from her alphabet soup, an “S” that is just perfect for the 3-year-old’s name, Scarlett Dawson. “Letters, letters in the pot. Stir it up and make it hot,” encourages Katie...
CADIZ, KY
AZFamily

Phoenix pediatrician says all four children tested positive for COVID-19

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dr. Gary Kirkilas has been on the front lines, fighting against COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. But last week the virus hit close to home. All four of his children, ages 7, 4, 2 and 2 months, all tested positive for COVID-19. "We were absolutely very scared," says Kirkilas, a pediatrician with Phoenix Childrens Hospital. He says all four of his children developed a fever that progressed to a cough. "The Delta Variant is very infectious and when one child gets it, it's very easy for the next child to get it."
PHOENIX, AZ
washingtonnewsday.com

On the GP table, a girl crying in pain required her bowels removed.

Girl screaming in pain on GP table needed bowel removing. At first Poppy’s symptoms were thought to be intolerance, allergies or illness. The mother of a young child who had a section of her colon removed just before the first lockdown described how she “climbed Snowden” while protecting at home.
KIDS
Daily Telegram

Storytime programs return this fall to the Adrian District Library

ADRIAN — Following an end-of-the-summer break, excitement will return this week to the Adrian District Library, 143 E. Maumee St., downtown Adrian, when weekly drop-in storytime programs resume at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. Drop-in Storytime features activities that engage young children and support early literacy, a news release from...
ADRIAN, MI
swnewsmedia.com

Library: In-person storytime returns to libraries

In-person storytime returns to Chanhassen, Chaska, and Victoria libraries beginning Monday, Sept. 13 with a special outdoor storytime at the Victoria Library at 10:30 a.m. Victoria also presents storytimes on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. starting with dance party on Sept. 15. Chanhassen storytime takes place Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday...
CHANHASSEN, MN
QuadCities.com

In-Person Storytime Fridays at Rock Island Southwest Library

Parents and other caregivers now have two options for storytimes at the Rock Island Public Library. In addition to the library’s ongoing virtual storytimes, offered at 10:30 am on Tuesdays via Facebook Live, the library has begun a limited in-person Friday storytime at the Rock Island Public Library Southwest branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road. The in-person version will be offered at 10:30 am on September 24, and October 1.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Daily Herald

Schaumburg Library to Hold Storytimes at Cottonwood Park

Children from newborns through age 5 are welcome to attend Family Storytime at Cottonwood Park from 10-10:30 a.m., Wednesdays, Sept. 15, 22, 29 and Oct. 6 at the park, 2029 E. Parkview Circle in Hoffman Estates. Children must be attended by a parent or caregiver. Register at SchaumburgLibrary.org/events. Registration for...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
New Haven Register

3D printing, French Impressionism and Storytime's return on Milford Library agenda

Milford Library is hosting the following adult programs. The September project is creating one-of-a-kind bookmarks by using the spines of damaged books. In the kit people will find a spine from a damaged book, cardstock and a tassel. You will need glue. Instructions can be found on Milford Library’s YouTube channel. Kits available while supplies last. For more information, email fdanowski@milfordct.gov.
MILFORD, CT
Frederick News-Post

Storytime at Charlotte's Quest Nature Center

For ages up to 8. Join us for storytime, read stories, play music and have fun. In case of inclement weather, we will cancel. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on during the program. Please adhere to CDC guidelines of social distancing and masking.
WEATHER
Adult Craft Kit: Felted Fox Cozy

Create a felted fox cozy for your cup. All supplies provided except scissors. Reservation is required. Kits will be ready for distribution starting September 15. You will receive an email when your kit is available for pick up. Kits are limited, so reserve a take n make kit before they're...
LIFESTYLE

