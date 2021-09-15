‘I have a tendency to tell the truth ... some people don’t like that’: Former Phillies pitcher Mitch Williams shares his opinions on all things baseball

If you know former Phillies pitcher Mitch Williams, you know three things:

1. He gave everything he had on every pitch of every day;

2. He is passionate;

3. He does not pull punches.

Four decades after he threw his first professional pitch in Walla Walla, Washington, and two decades after his last one in Atlantic City, the 56-year-old Williams has not changed.

The “Wild Thing” closer of the 1993 National League-champion Phillies did not flinch when asked about the state of today’s game.

“It’s got far too many quirks for me,” he said Tuesday at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. “From the extra-inning rule, that’s just the start of it. It’s gotten way too analytic for my tastes.”

So let’s take an 11-minute journey through Williams’ mind on all things baseball from his visit to Coca-Cola Park:

The Morning Call : As a relief pitcher walking into an extra-inning game with a runner on second, how would your mindset have been?

Williams : “I knew the minute that became a run, I said, ‘They ain’t giving me that loss.’ There is zero chance I take that loss. It’s an unearned run. Well, who’s responsible for it? Give that loss to the commissioner because I didn’t give it up.”

TMC : If you were pitching today, seeing the relievers [roles] getting moved around a lot.

Williams : “I don’t know if I could pitch today with all the rules. Girardi said he won’t use a reliever two days in a row. I don’t know how you manage at the big league level like that and have any success. It’s just doesn’t work that way. You have to ride the hot hand. Every now and then, it’s going to be a different guy with the hot hand. But you go every other day. That can’t work.”

TMC : You pitched [twice] in the seventh inning. Every other appearance with the Phillies [started in] the eighth inning or later. You were never moved around by the Phillies ...

Williams : “You just don’t know what the roles are. It’s really hard to prepare for a job when you don’t know what your job is. That’s all I ever wanted as a pitcher: Tell me what my job is and I’ll make sure I’m ready to do it. Today’s game, there are some teams that have set bullpens and those are the teams that are successful. You have a couple of setup guys, you have a long guy and a closer. Now they’ve got eight guys in the bullpen. I don’t even know how you find enough innings for guys to keep them sharp. That to me is like spring training. If you’re going to keep eight guys, that means you’re throwing every two [days]. There’s a stretch in my career when I threw 12 out of 13 days. I would go nuts. The reason I didn’t want to start was because of that. I didn’t want to sit.”

Media : Would you ever consider working in the front office or coaching?

Williams : “Believe me when I tell you, no one wants to hear my opinion because it’s unvarnished. I’m not very good at playing politics. I think it would be great for the game to have people who understand the game in front offices. But we’re not going to get to that point. There are going to hire people they feel are good at business. I always believed: Put a good product on the field and you sell yourself. They’ve gotten completely away from hiring ex-ballplayers because they find out that if you hire ex-big leagues, they’ve got to pay them. You hire a guy who doesn’t have any big league experience and they find out they’ll do the job for a lot less money. You’re not going to get rich being a coach, but you have to eat. What they pay these guys nowadays, it’s a tough living.”

TMC : Are you afraid of what the game is going to look like in the next couple years and with the work stoppage potential.

Williams : “I’m worried because I have a son who wants to play. He’s coming out of high school this year and looking to get drafted. I just hope the game I love and he grew up loving is still there when it’s time for him to get playing. We’ll see where it goes. I’m not real optimistic about it. You look at the attendance. The attendance tells you everything you need to know about the state of the game. If you can’t get people to come out to watch the game, you don’t have a product. It’s pretty simple math.”

Media : Is it those running the game or marketing it?

Williams : “This game has survived over 100 years with the rules in place. You go tinkering with these rules, you go and take over the most exciting play in the game when you eliminate running over the catcher — which to me was absurd. No catcher was ever told to block the plate. No runner was ever told to run over the catcher. Those are in-game decisions you make. Hands down the most exciting play in the game ... gone. I just don’t see why you mess with something that’s worked for over 100 years. Believe when I tell you, the don’t want to go faster. When the game goes slow, think about all the ads they get to run on TV. There’s one way to speed the game up: Put in a pitch clock. Simple. No one needs to know it’s happening except the players. They refuse to go with it. Why? Because it would work. The people at the top, there needs to be some change.”

TMC : What advice have you given your son about what might be ahead for him?

Williams : “I’ve explained all the pitfalls in the minor leagues and what you can fall into with that. Helping him understand he’s not going to change the way people think. You have one job when you’re on the field: Hit the ball, catch the ball, throw the ball. The rest of it, don’t worry yourself.”

Media : The Phillies fans embraced you ...

Williams : “The people in Philly always treated me great because they knew for sure, the only thing I want to be remembered for is that when I walked out there the fans got every bit of what I had in me that day. No one can ever question that. They can question the results, but they can’t question that if I tried. The people in Philly appreciate honest. They’re honest people. They are going to give you honesty when you suck. You have to go out and give them an honest effort. I did that. I never looked for an excuse. I was the one holding the ball. What, I’m going to blame Inky [Pete Incaviglia] because he wasn’t playing high enough in left? It’s a tough one to squeak by them. I’ve always loved the people in Philly because of their honesty.

Media : You were an All-Star with the Cubs and part of the Phillies’ ‘93 team. How do they compare?

Williams : “My favorite memory is always going to be with the ‘93 Phillies. I was never part of another team like that, knew I was never going to be part of another team like that again. Because you just had so many guys on that team who were unselfish. We had three platoons. There’s no way that would work in today’s games because you couldn’t get the egos out of it. To get all six guys to buy into that was pretty awesome to watch. To see what they did, even more awesome.”

TMC : After 20 years of pro ball, was it difficult to walk away?

Williams : “No. I was done. When you’re done mentally, you’re done. And when I got traded from Philly, I was done mentally. I just had the best year of my career and got traded for it. It just wasn’t as fun anymore. I was leaving a group of guys I loved to go somewhere where there were good guys, but I didn’t know them. It just never worked out.”

TMC : Why the number 99 switch?

Williams : “Because I had been asking for it my entire career. Everyone thinks it’s because of Charlie Sheen in the movie [Major League]. I grew up a [former New York Jets defensive lineman] Mark Gastineau fan. I finally met him in a golf tournament in New York. Never meet your heroes. No one would give it to me until Bill Giles called me in the spring training of ‘93 and said, ‘Do you still want 99?’

“I said yeah and he gave it to me.”

Media : Did you have to sell your number to [’93 Phillies teammate John] Kruk?

Williams : “I had to give him two cases of beer for it. I knew it was going to be either that or hot dogs. I’ve know him longer than anyone else in the game, since I was 17.”

TMC : Could you do what he’s doing now [color commentary for the Phillies] watching today’s game?

Williams : “I could do it, but I don’t know if I could be as politically correct as he is. I have a tendency to tell the truth no matter what the situation is. Some people don’t like that.”

