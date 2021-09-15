Coinbase upsizes debt offering to $2 bln
Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) said on Tuesday it increased the size of its debt offering to about $2 billion from previously announced $1.5 billion, citing market interest.
The offering will be used to invest in product development and potential mergers and acquisitions, the company said.
The fundraising plans come less than a week after Coinbase said U.S. regulators would sue the exchange if it went ahead with plans to launch a program allowing users to earn interest by lending digital assets. read more
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Comments / 0