CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

President Biden Pushes For Major Shift From Fossil Fuels To Renewables During Colorado Visit

By CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – President Joe Biden used a Colorado wind farm as a backdrop Tuesday to pitch his $3.5 trillion budget bill that includes sweeping changes to address climate change. After touring the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s Wind Technology Center in Arvada, the president said our nation is blinking “code red” on the need to combat climate change.

“The climate change is current today not next year ten years from now and have make investments to slow today not tomorrow something that caused by humans solved by humans.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sz9sv_0bwJ4gsA00

(credit: CBS)

Biden says renewable energy is now cheaper than fossil fuels, and the provisions in his budget bill would create thousands of jobs and save billions of dollars.

“We face a crisis with unprecedented opportunity to create good jobs, to create industries of future, to save the planet,” he said.

If the bill passes, it would be the biggest shift yet away from fossil fuels and toward renewables. It would impact everyone from utilities and auto makers to unions and the energy sector.

The president pointed to wildfires and floods, drought and record heat and said extreme weather events will cost the country more than $100 billion this year alone.

“Look, we’ve got to get real about what’s going on. I mean, think about it. The only debate is around what we do to confront this crisis, and that shouldn’t even be a debate.”

Critics say his words are at odds with his action. Just last month, the White House called on OPEC to boost oil production amid concerns about rising gas prices and inflation.

Republican Congressman Ken Buck of Weld County says the budget bill would make the U.S. even more reliant on foreign energy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02iadP_0bwJ4gsA00

(credit: CBS)

“If he wants visit with people of Colorado, he should talk to the consumers who are paying more at pump right now, and I don’t understand why he’s asking OPEC to increase production while he and his liberal friends are hurting production and reducing production in U.S.”

The Colorado Oil and Gas Association fired off a letter to Colorado’s U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper urging them to oppose billions of dollars in new fees in the budget bill, including a fee on methane production and a fee on imports from countries that don’t regulate greenhouse gases.

The centerpiece of the bill is a system of penalties and incentives for utilities to replace coal and gas fired power plants with renewable power sources.

Xcel Energy says its grid will be 80% renewable by 2030, but Dan Haley, CEO of the Colorado Oil and Gas Association, says the technology doesn’t exist for an all-renewable power grid.

“We don’t want to be California. We’ve seen what happens when a state says fossil fuels, oil and gas are the bad guy. They rely too heavily on renewables and suddenly their grid doesn’t work, and now they’re importing foreign oil as well,” said Haley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SZFnV_0bwJ4gsA00

(credit: CBS)

Biden says the country can and must reach 100% carbon-free power by 2035.

“We can do this all in a way that creates good jobs,” he said. “Drought or a fire doesn’t see property line. It doesn’t give damn what party you belong to.”

Democrats are using a procedure called reconciliation to pass the budget bill with 50 votes instead of the 60 vote threshold required for most bills. With no Republicans supporting it, the House can’t lose more than three Democrats, and the Senate needs every Democrat for passage.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Gazette

EDITORIAL: Senators lose big again for Colorado

As easily predicted, Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper did it again! They allowed another loss for Colorado, failing to dissuade the Biden administration from moving the Bureau of Land Management headquarters from Grand Junction back to Washington. In more than eight months, they have also failed to persuade President Joe Biden — with whom they should be close — to keep the headquarters of Space Command in Colorado Springs. We just keep losing.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Ohio Capital Journal

Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — More than 20 Republican state attorneys general are threatening to sue the Biden administration over its mandate that large employers require their employees to either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo weekly testing. In a Thursday letter, the 24 AGs pushed the administration to remove the requirement that would affect nearly 80 million […] The post Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arvada, CO
Business
State
Colorado State
City
Arvada, CO
Arvada, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
State
California State
Local
Colorado Industry
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Elections
The Atlantic

Why Biden Bet It All on Mandates

When President Joe Biden rolled out his plan requiring vaccinations on a mass scale, he sounded a bit like a gambler at a point of desperation. Biden’s presidency, and much of his legacy, hinges on defeating the prolonged pandemic. During a dismal summer of rising infections and deaths due to vaccine holdouts and the Delta variant, the pandemic seemed to have defeated him. Under the new rules, Biden hopes to pressure about 80 million more Americans to get their shots. It’s a political risk that opens him up to Republican attacks that he’s intruding on peoples’ freedoms, ahead of midterm elections that could easily strip the Democrats of their congressional majority. Biden gets this. He’s all in, win or lose.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

President Biden’s claim of an interview for a job in Idaho

“I used to tell [former senator] Frank Church this — I got a — my first job offer, where I wanted — my wife — deceased wife and I wanted to move to Idaho because we think — not a joke — because it’s such a beautiful, beautiful state. And I interviewed for a job with Boise Cascade.”
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Haley
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Michael Bennet
The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Colorado Senate#Wind Technology Center#The White House#Xcel Energy#Democrats#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KIDO Talk Radio

Biden Orders Afghans to Idaho

Remember when we reached out to the governor's office the last month ago asking if Idaho would welcome Afghan refugees like Oregon and Washington? We didn't hear back from the governor's office on our question, but we now know that President Biden has ordered Idaho to accept hundreds of Afghan refugees.
IDAHO STATE
The Free Press - TFP

GOP Congressman Wants To Know Why Biden Admin Recently Slowed Distribution Of Life-Saving Antibody Treatments For COVID

Using the monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 was one of the rare instances where Democratic President Joe Biden agreed with Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Over the past few weeks, DeSantis has traveled the state to promote antibody treatment for the coronavirus, and the opening of more than two dozen sites where it can be administered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy