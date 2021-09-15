CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

China's new home prices grow at slowest pace in eight months in August

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GS2hO_0bwJ4Zdx00

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s new home prices grew at their slowest pace in eight months in August, official data showed on Wednesday, as a slew of measures to cool the country’s red-hot property market took a toll on demand in the world’s second-largest economy.

Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities grew 0.2% in August from a month earlier, slowing from a 0.3% gain in July, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Compared with a year earlier, China’s new home prices grew 4.2% in August, down from a 4.6% increase in July.

Authorities have stepped up efforts to contain home prices and limit leverage in the property market this year, introducing measures such as caps on property developers’ debt ratio and limits on banks’ lending to the sector.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

What China developer Evergrande's debt crunch means for U.S. investors: Ed Yardeni

A debt crunch involving China's second largest properly developer has caught investors' attention in the past week. Evergrande, the Shenzhen-based company, is facing a default on its debt burden of roughly $300 billion. The crisis has echoes to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, which marked its 13-year anniversary last week, a development that at the time sent shockwaves through global markets.
ECONOMY
WSOC Charlotte

Local housing market sees biggest drops in inventory at this price point

CHARLOTTE — As Charlotte’s housing market continues to roll along, inventory remains a challenge for local homebuyers. The 4,069 homes for sale in the greater Charlotte area as of Sept. 5 represented a 38.2% drop from more than 6,500 properties during the same time a year ago, according to the monthly report Canopy Realtor Association released today on local residential real estate activity. That left the 16-county region with a 0.8-month supply of available homes, compared to a 1.5-month level last year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CNN

Fears about China's Evergrande spread to global markets

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Global investors have been paying more and more attention to Evergrande, the sprawling Chinese real estate business on the brink. They're increasingly worried about what they see.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Nbs
mining.com

China August aluminum imports fall 20.7% from the prior month

China’s aluminum imports in August fell 20.7% from the previous month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday, hitting their lowest since May. Arrivals of unwrought aluminum and products – which include primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminum – were 247,547 tonnes, down from 312,086 tonnes in July and down 42.4% from a year earlier.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
China
The Independent

Inflation forces homebuilders to take it slow, raise prices

Even in the hottest U.S. housing market in more than a decade, new home construction has turned into a frustratingly uncertain and costly proposition for many homebuilders.Rising costs and shortages of building materials and labor are rippling across the homebuilding industry, which accounted for nearly 12% of all U.S. home sales in July. Construction delays are common, prompting many builders to pump the brakes on the number of new homes they put up for sale. As building a new home gets more expensive, some of those costs are passed along to buyers.Across the economy, prices having spiked this year...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Global sell-off, BoE uncertainty, gas prices push sterling lower

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a one-month low against the dollar on Monday as a global sell-off prompted by China’s struggling Evergrande hit risk-oriented currencies while uncertainties about the Bank of England’s monetary policy and surging gas prices also weighed. At 0827 GMT, the pound was about 0.5%...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

China’s August exports to North Korea up for third month

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s exports to North Korea rose for the third straight month in August, but were still a fraction of their pre-COVID levels, Chinese customs data showed on Saturday. Chinese shipments to North Korea climbed to $22.5 million in August from $16.8 million in July. That compares with...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
209K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy