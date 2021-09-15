Girls gain valuable insights playing on Newburgh hoops team

Oneisha Staples and the Newburgh Armory Unity Center teamed up to create an elementary and middle school girls Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) team. The Lady Lynx girls AAU program is just one of four in the area, and just completed its first season. Although games have been put on pause, practices haven’t. Many players are continuing training by attending offseason workouts on Friday nights in the Newburgh Armory to keep their skills sharp. The elementary and middle school girls are a part of a program run by Oneisha Staples, and funded by the Newburgh Armory Center.