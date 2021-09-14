CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys for 9/14

By Chris Lange
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYTlg_0bwJ4SSs00 Markets tanked across the board on Tuesday with the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 each posting a loss of over 0.4%. ARK Funds did not fare any better and all saw a loss. ARKF performed the best out of the group, down 0.4% on the day, while ARKG underperformed the rest of the group, down 1.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on September 14, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place on that day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some purchases we would highlight in this fund: 495,881 shares of Discovery.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 318,245 shares of Somalogic, 61,847 shares of Personalis, 146,563 shares of 1Life Sciences, & 204,052 shares of Berkeley Lights.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 315,567 shares of PagerDuty, 242,119 shares of Invitae, 186,149 shares of Zoom Video, & 618,151 shares of Signify Health.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few purchases of note in this fund: 102,743 shares of Komatsu.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable purchases in this fund: 236,373 shares of Robinhood, 15,500 shares of Veracyte, & 49,451 shares of Zoom Video.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS

Check out all the purchases here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKF Buy DSYSJ DISCOVERY LTD 495,881
ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 22,500
ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 318,245
ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 18,660
ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 61,847
ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 146,563
ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 204,052
ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 315,567
ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 242,119
ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 60,000
ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 186,149
ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 14,500
ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 618,151
ARKQ Buy KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 102,743
ARKW Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 236,373
ARKW Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 15,500
ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 49,451

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

