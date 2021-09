The many head-shaving events around Las Vegas which raise millions of dollars for childhood cancer research were canceled this year due to COVID. McMullan’s Irish Pub traditionally puts on one of the biggest and most popular events supporting the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, and owners Lynn and Brian McMullan say their commitment to this cause in the memory of their young daughter keeps them going. Sherry Swensk spoke with them about how it will look different this year.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO