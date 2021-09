Leonard and Vivian Lentz of Wheatland, MO married October 1st, 1961, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Leonard retired from Associated Grocers in 1999 and Vivian retired from Liberty Middle School in 2000. Since then, they've moved from Liberty, MO to Wheatland, MO to enjoy the quiet life in the countryside. During the winter months, they travel to Texas to avoid the dreaded Missouri snow. When they aren't traveling, Leonard enjoys spending his time hunting, fishing, and building anything and everything around the house. Vivian loves to spend her time reading, crafting and junking.

LIBERTY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO