Doylestown's Distance Picnic on Pine concerts to return in honor of late musician
When Doylestown’s Distance Picnic on Pine concerts return to the parking lot behind St. Paul's Episcopal Church this fall, it’ll be in honor of a beloved local musician. The live music shows, first launched in July 2020, have given the Doylestown community a chance to kick back behind a red barn and enjoy both homegrown and nationally recognized talent during the pandemic.www.buckscountycouriertimes.com
Comments / 0