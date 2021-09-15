CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Doylestown, PA

Doylestown's Distance Picnic on Pine concerts to return in honor of late musician

buckscountycouriertimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Doylestown’s Distance Picnic on Pine concerts return to the parking lot behind St. Paul's Episcopal Church this fall, it’ll be in honor of a beloved local musician. The live music shows, first launched in July 2020, have given the Doylestown community a chance to kick back behind a red barn and enjoy both homegrown and nationally recognized talent during the pandemic.

www.buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Levittown, PA
City
Doylestown, PA
City
Pine Township, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
Bucks County, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Doylestown, PA
Entertainment
City
Dublin, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#The Distance Picnic#Wkdu#Bristol Riverside Theatre#Central Bucks#Recess#Perkasie#Peasant
The Hill

Biden seeks phone call with France's Macron amid submarine spat

President Biden hopes to hold a call with French President Emmanuel Macron to smooth over tensions after France reacted angrily last week to a new partnership between the U.S. and Australia on nuclear-powered submarines. “President Biden has asked to be able to speak with President Macron to talk about the...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy