Nahant’s Ellen Goldberg running Boston Marathon for 12th time

By Mike Alongi
Itemlive.com
 5 days ago
NAHANT ― Ellen Goldberg isn’t a stranger to running the Boston Marathon, but she is excited to go on the 26.2-mile journey once again.

Last year, Goldberg ran a different course than she is used to ― her basement ― as the marathon was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am really looking forward to the people on the course and looking forward to being on the streets of Boston again,” said Goldberg.

The Nahant resident got her start running partly by chance. Goldberg’s sister-in-law is on the board of directors for the Massachusetts Association for the Blind (MAB).

“Twelve years ago, unexpectedly, they had an extra number for a fundraising runner, and (she) asked if I would want to run,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg had little time to prepare, as the opportunity was sprung on her 12 weeks before the race. She said she wasn’t planning on running a marathon before that point. Over the years, Goldberg has been able to learn a lot about some of the work that MAB does for the vision-impaired community.

“They just do a lot of really good work and I really couldn’t think of a better charity that is worthy of my focus for running,” she added.

As the Nahant resident is a veteran marathon runner, she is an expert on what makes the race special and why it compels her to come back.

“There’s nothing in the world like Boston,” Goldberg said. “If you are fortunate enough to be able to run the Boston Marathon, no matter what, you should take that opportunity because it’s a world-class event and it’s emotional, and it’s supportive. You are just a part of something bigger when you run Boston and that’s exceptional.”

A marathon can take both a physical and mental toll on a runner. It’s not something that everyone is able to participate in, let alone finish.

While Goldberg said there are multiple strategies, it all comes back to one thing for her.

“I would say that the most important thing is to just be stubborn. That’s it,” she said. “You just have to be stubborn. You are not going to get through it if you are not stubborn.

“Even if your training was not good, you are going to make it through. You are going to get to the end somehow. You are going to do what you said you were going to do.”

If you like to donate to help Goldberg reach her goal, please check out her fundraising website. ( https://www.givengain.com/ap/ellen-goldberg-raising-funds-for-massachusetts-association-for-the-blind-and-visually-impaired-37073/ ).

