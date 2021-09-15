CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chuck D & Flavor Flav Are Feuding Over A Reunion Tour, New Music

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was over a year ago when news surfaced that there was animosity brewing between longtime friends and collaborators Chuck D and Flavor Flav. The Hip Hop icons were reportedly in a spat over their group Public Enemy, but later, it was all revealed to be a part of a hoax for publicity. Now, it seems, the pair are seriously at odds, and recently, TMZ caught up with Flav to chat about what's next for him and Chuck.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Flavor Flav Lays Out His Terms For Public Enemy Reunion

The saga that is "Flavor Flav said this" versus "Chuck D said that" has been a rollercoaster and, at this point, nobody besides those two knows exactly what is going on with their feud and the status of Public Enemy. Last year, after Flavor Flav was fired from the group,...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Chuck D Issues Response to Flavor Flav's Claim That He's the Reason Why Public Enemy Won't Reunite

Chuck D has responded to Flavor Flav‘s recent claims that he is the reason why Public Enemy is not reuniting. In a statement issued to HipHopDX, Chuck D stated:. “Come on y’all. This is tired and stupid. Flav and I communicate on our own, so I normally don’t address these things in public. But I’m tired of the circus of airing news that ain’t news and am going to keep it factual here. Flav sues the folks he works with, so in 2017 he decided it was my turn. He lost when the judge dismissed the suit with prejudice in 2020, which means it’s permanent. Over. He can’t file again. He lost.
CELEBRITIES
thewestsidegazette.com

Pussycat Dolls’ Founder Robin Antin Sues Nicole Scherzinger Over Reunion Tour

WASHINGTON — American girl group and dance ensemble Pussycat Dolls’ founder Robin Antin has sued Nicole Scherzinger for allegedly trying to back out of their 2019 agreement to host a reunion tour. She accused her of “extortion” and of demanding “creative control.”. The lawsuit filed on Sept. 3, 2021, in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck D
Person
Flavor Flav
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Adele turns heads in show-stopping outfit during date with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele is notoriously private and rarely shares photos on social media so when she did over the weekend, her fans went wild!. The Hello hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of pictures of herself looking fantastic in a figure-flattering black gown with white puffed sleeves, which had been taken at an event where she attended with her boyfriend Rich Paul.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feuding#Public Enemy#Rap
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon. The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.
MUSIC
The Independent

Kim Kardashian corrects Ellen DeGeneres after she assumes two-year-old son Psalm’s gold chain is ‘fake’

Kim Kardashian has amused fans by correcting Ellen DeGeneres after the talk-show host assumed a gold chain worn by the reality star’s two-year-old son Psalm West was “fake”.On Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat down for an interview with DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, during which they discussed the Skims founder’s four children, who she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, and how they are “so different”.When the conversation turned to Kardashian’s youngest child, Psalm, DeGeneres identified him as the one who was pictured on the reality star’s Instagram wearing a thick gold chain around his...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Amomama

Once Job-Shamed ‘The Cosby Show’ Star Geoffrey Owens Has an Only & Lookalike Son Showing off His Latest Paintings

"The Cosby Show" star Geoffrey Owens's son, who bears an uncanny resemblance to his father, recently shared a picture of his artwork on Instagram. The once job-shamed "The Cosby Show" star Geoffrey Owens's son Jordyn Owens recently shared a post on his Instagram page. The post, which consists of five images, showed Jordyn sitting by the window side in a room surrounded by all his paintings in the first slide.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Ice Cube Breaks Silence Following Reports Of The Death Of ‘Friday’ Comedian/Actor Anthony ‘A.J.’ Johnson

Comedian/actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson passed away at age 55. Deadline reports his cause of death hasn’t been revealed but he reportedly died earlier this month. A.J. was best known for his role of the addict and thief Ezal in Friday and E.Z.E. in House Party. A.J.’s Friday co-star Ice Cube broke his silence on social media. He said he was sad to hear about the news and wished he could have brought him in for Last Friday. Take a look:
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

Walker Hayes' Family Goes Viral With 'Black Sheep' Dance

It looks like Walker Hayes and his family are quickly following along the TikTok trends, trying to get his fans to partake in every dance they can. After becoming viral for his catchy tune "Fancy Like" and its accompanying TikTok dance alongside his daughter, the singer has now shared several other videos of his family dancing along to his songs. This time around, he decided to dance to one of his older songs back from 2019, "Black Sheep."
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

AJ Johnson death: Friday star dies aged 55

Friday star and comedian AJ Johnson has been found dead Los Angeles at the age of 55. Johnson had reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital. His representative, LyNea Bell, confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement: “The world of comedy has...
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Jeannie Mai Reveals Pregnancy, Baby Bump on The Real Return

On their first date, Jeannie told Jeezy that she didn't "plan on having kids" with him. The Real got off to quite the exciting start on Monday, as the show returned for its new season. Right at the top of the show, cohosts Loni Love and Adrienne Houghton made some...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy