Chuck D & Flavor Flav Are Feuding Over A Reunion Tour, New Music
It was over a year ago when news surfaced that there was animosity brewing between longtime friends and collaborators Chuck D and Flavor Flav. The Hip Hop icons were reportedly in a spat over their group Public Enemy, but later, it was all revealed to be a part of a hoax for publicity. Now, it seems, the pair are seriously at odds, and recently, TMZ caught up with Flav to chat about what's next for him and Chuck.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 0