Chuck D & Flavor Flav Are Feuding Over A Reunion Tour, New Music

Chuck D has responded to Flavor Flav‘s recent claims that he is the reason why Public Enemy is not reuniting. In a statement issued to HipHopDX, Chuck D stated:. “Come on y’all. This is tired and stupid. Flav and I communicate on our own, so I normally don’t address these things in public. But I’m tired of the circus of airing news that ain’t news and am going to keep it factual here. Flav sues the folks he works with, so in 2017 he decided it was my turn. He lost when the judge dismissed the suit with prejudice in 2020, which means it’s permanent. Over. He can’t file again. He lost.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO